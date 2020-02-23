Counterspace Designs Serpentine Pavilion with Recycled Bricks

South African architects, Counterspace, will design London’s next Serpentine Pavilion, and their concept revolves around themes of migration and sustainability. With design nods to the neighborhoods traditionally occupied by immigrant communities, the architects are building their structure from bricks made from recycled waste material and sustainably harvested cork. K-Briq modules, a new technology from Kenoteq that makes bricks from 90 per cent recycled construction and demolition waste, will be used for the pavilion. Because these bricks don’t require firing, they produce just a 10th of the carbon emissions of standard fired bricks.
SOURCE: DEZEEN
