Counteract: Francis Kéré’s Unconventional Take on West African Architecture at the Biennale

With its focus this year on Africa, it’s only fitting that one of the continent’s most accomplished architects, Francis Kéré, would make a stunning contribution to the Venice Architecture Biennale. In his exhibit, entitled Counteract, he explores African perspectives on the built environment, the prior shortcomings of architectural solutions, and the promise for the future.
More Stories
From Amapiano Tunes to Burna Boy: Here’s Everything That Went Down at Afro Nation Miami
Who Owns the Benin Bronzes? The Answer Just Got More Complicated
This Chef Visited 48 African Countries to Create a new ‘Afro-Fusion’ Cuisine
From a Galaxy Far, Far Away to Cape Town: Star Wars Reimagined
Botswana’s Ongoing Allure as an Exceptional Safari Destination
Latest Edition of Cameroon Fashion Design Looks through Africa’s Sartorial History
No Matter your Fitness Level, You’ll be able to Enjoy the Magic of Trekking in Namibia
Travellers Looking for Unforgettable Stays across Mzansi Can Now Search on New App called Viya
Basotho Cuisine to the World
Up-to-date and Easily Reachable through Open-access Publication Information on Africa’s Trade
The Mobile Market in Sub-Saharan Africa is on the Brink of a Significant Transformation
The Future of EVs in Africa’s Most Populous and Largest Economy