Countdown To The Oscars 2023 Begins

The Golden Globes winners have been announced, the stars are readying themselves for the BAFTAS red carpet on 19 February, and the acclaimed golden statuettes of Oscar wait patiently in the wings for the Academy Awards on 12 March. According to the critics, the awards season is still wide open, so who is going to lay their hands on those coveted statues is still anyone’s guess.

With no clear front runners in the sights just yet, it makes for an interesting awards season – and movie lovers around the globe are enjoying making their own predictions. Back home, Ster-Kinekor will soon be launching its #OscarBuzz campaign to get South Africans talking about the 2023 Academy Awards and who they think will be taking home the coveted Oscar awards.

Says Lynne Wylie, Head of Marketing at Ster-Kinekor Theatres: “South Africans love movies, and they love watching their favourite actors doing what they do best on the big screen. As the 2023 Oscar season officially kicks off today with this year’s Academy Award nominations, we are inviting everyone to join in the excitement and anticipation that is the Oscars, by watching the movies on the big screen and creating a buzz.”

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony takes place on 12 March 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel. Several of the ten Oscar-nominated movies in the ‘Best Picture’ category have been, are currently or will be screened at Ster-Kinekor and Cinema Nouveau cinemas countrywide.

“We are delighted to announce that most of the ten nominated films for Best Picture have been screened or are currently on the Ster-Kinekor circuit. Some were released last year, such as Elvis and Everything Everywhere All at Once, which we are planning to re-release due to its 11 Oscar nominations. Four titles are currently on circuit at select cinemas countrywide, including IMAX – Avatar: The Way of Water; The Fabelmans; Top Gun: Maverick and Triangle of Sadness, with The Banshees of Inisherin and Tár scheduled for release in the next two months,” says Wylie.

“This is a true testament to the fact that we have access to the very best commercial and art-house films, and that the best way to appreciate them is by watching them on one of our big screen formats.”

Ster-Kinekor continually strives to provide audiences with the latest blockbusters and top-rated movies in both the mainstream and art movie categories. The only way to fully appreciate the craftsmanship of these multi-nominated films is to view them as they were created to be viewed – on the big screen.

“As we start the countdown to the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, take the opportunity to watch the best films in the comfort of one of our cinemas, and join in on the ‘Oscar Buzz’. We’d love to know who you think is taking an Oscar home this year,” concludes Wylie.

The full list of the 2023 Oscar nominations is available here.

