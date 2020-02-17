Mon. Feb 17th, 2020

Counselors Visit School After 2 Pupils Die In Taxi Crash

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department has sent a psycho-social team to a Madibatlou Primary School in Olifantsfontein to offer counselling after two pupils were killed in a taxi crash.

The taxi – which was transporting an estimated 21 children to school – crashed into a motorbike on Old Pretoria Road in Midrand on Monday morning. The biker also died as a result of the crash

MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the crash scene and the school this morning.

Ekurhuleni emergency services officials have been combing through the scene of the crash.

“The scene and the road are still closed and the EMPD are dealing with the investigation,” said EMS spokesperson William Tladi.

EWN

