Councillors, Media Barred From Entering Shelter In Strandfontiein

Apr 19, 2020 1 min read

EWN

Cape Town councillors and the media have again been barred from entering a makeshift shelter for the homeless in Strandfontein.

The facility has been a topic of contention for alleged irregularities around safety and hygiene.

City of Cape Town councillors said they could not be barred from entering the Strandfontein facility.

The facility is housing the City’s homeless people during the lockdown.

One person has already died in the area.

The African National Congress’ Xolani Sotashe said: “The mayor does not have any authority to stop us from doing our oversight. We comply with the regulations, we are essential services workers.”

The African Christian Democratic Party said this was in direct contravention of the work they do.

EWN

