Council For Medical Schemes Chair Dr Clarence Mini Dies Of COVID-19

The chairperson of the Council for Medical Schemes’ Dr Clarence Mini has died of COVID-19.
The council has confirmed that Mini passed away on Tuesday after being hospitalized for more than a month.
He was appointed to head the medical schemes regulator in 2010 by then-Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.
The council has lauded Mini for his contribution, saying that he served the medical schemes industry in many capabilities and with distinction.
More Stories
Sassa Looking At Faster Ways To Distribute Social Grants
Government To Provide Reasons For Maintaining Cigarette Sales Ban
KZN ANCYL Wants Government To Hire Unemployed, Retired Teachers To Assist At Schools
Cosatu Urges Government To Scale Down To Lockdown Level 3 As Soon As Possible
Dept Of Social Development To Tighten Screws On Distributing Food Parcels
Alleged Cape Town Gangster Ernie ‘Lastag’ Solomon Wounded In Attempted Hit