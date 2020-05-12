Council For Medical Schemes Chair Dr Clarence Mini Dies Of COVID-19

Share with your network!

The chairperson of the Council for Medical Schemes’ Dr Clarence Mini has died of COVID-19.

The council has confirmed that Mini passed away on Tuesday after being hospitalized for more than a month.

He was appointed to head the medical schemes regulator in 2010 by then-Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

The council has lauded Mini for his contribution, saying that he served the medical schemes industry in many capabilities and with distinction.

Today, we wake up to the sad news of the passing on of Dr Clarence Mazwangwandile Mini, the Chairperson of Council for Medical Schemes (CMS). https://t.co/Hb4YMqD6Be pic.twitter.com/Nnkz3S62Pg — CMS (@CMSCares4u) May 12, 2020

EWN

