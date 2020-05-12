Tue. May 12th, 2020

Council For Medical Schemes Chair Dr Clarence Mini Dies Of COVID-19

Council For Medical Schemes Chair Dr Clarence Mini Dies Of COVID-19

The chairperson of the Council for Medical Schemes’ Dr Clarence Mini has died of COVID-19.

The council has confirmed that Mini passed away on Tuesday after being hospitalized for more than a month.

He was appointed to head the medical schemes regulator in 2010 by then-Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

The council has lauded Mini for his contribution, saying that he served the medical schemes industry in many capabilities and with distinction.

EWN

