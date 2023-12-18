Could These African Films Be Nominated for an Oscar?                             

Oscar nominations are right around the corner, and filmmakers across the globe are anxiously waiting to hear whether their film will receive a nod for Best International Feature Film. Last year, only one African film made its way onto the final list of five nominees, but hopes are high for the 11 films that have been submitted for consideration. Certainly, the bold vision that informs C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi’s Mami Wata would make the black and white Nigerian film a thrilling addition to the list, as would the tenderness that guides Mohamed Kordofani’s tense Sudanese drama Goodbye Julia or the detailed inventiveness of Asmae El Moudir’s Moroccan documentary, Morocco: The Mother Of All Lies.

OKAYAFRICA