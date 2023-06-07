iAfrica

Could An Online Gathering Solve South Africa’s Putin Problem?

3 hours ago 1 min read

South Africa is considering hosting the headline meeting of leaders from BRICS nations entirely online to avoid Russian President Vladimir Putin participating in person. The virtual summit approach has been discussed by a committee of ministers appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to resolve issues connected with Putin’s arrest warrant. Under the plan, most summit events would still take place in South Africa, such as the high profile BRICS Business Forum and the meeting of foreign ministers. The meeting of heads of state would be the only part held online. South Africa would have to persuade its BRICS partners that an event with an online element is the best way to host a successful annual gathering. Pretoria is mindful of alienating its partners in BRICS, as it tiptoes around various national interests.SOURCE: SEMAFOR

