Could Africa’s Richest Woman Add President to Her Achievements?

Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, who is embroiled in a huge financial scandal, has suggested that she may seek to become the country’s president. In a BBC interview, Ms Dos Santos pointedly declined four times to rule out running for the presidency. Ms Dos Santos later told a Portuguese television channel that “it’s possible” she might run for the presidency in 2022. The announcement marks a dramatic shift for a woman who has consistently portrayed herself as an entrepreneur with no interest in politics. A court in the Angolan capital, Luanda, last month ordered the freezing of her bank accounts and of her vast business empire in the oil-rich country, following a string of investigations into alleged corruption by the Dos Santos family which prosecutors say has robbed the state of more than $2bn.
SOURCE: BBC
