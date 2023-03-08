SA’s newest entertainment platform for Amapiano & Afro-Tech music and culture, the Smirnoff Storm Room, launches at the world’s biggest EDM festival in March.

When the new Smirnoff Storm Room launches at Ultra, the World’s Premier Electronic Music Festival, in Johannesburg on March 11, it will be all about taking Amapiano and Afro-Tech music and culture to new heights.

Ultra brings together the best of South African and international DJs and names like Costa Titch, DBN Gogo, Uncle Waffles, Msaki and Musa Keys will all be performing on the Smirnoff Storm Room stage, as well as genre-bending DJ Lelowhatsgood, Kooldrink, DJ Buhle, opulent house DJ Mat_Elle and DJ Lisa Stofella.

“The Smirnoff Storm Room is the ultimate space for Amapiano and Afro-Tech to own. It’s time for the music genres to have a platform like this; something which supports the music and the culture. For me, it’s also about finding that freedom to create and then sharing it with people on the dance floor. I can’t wait to bring the sound,” says Costa Titch, who recently signed to Senegalese American star, Akon’s Konvict Records.

The new Smirnoff Storm Room label will also continue after Ultra, with a string of shows to be announced while, to celebrate the occasion, Smirnoff Storm is also releasing a new-look, limited edition can, featuring its popular citrus-vodka blend.

In addition, the Smirnoff Container Yard will be available to Ultra festival goers (who purchase a minimum of four Smirnoff products to enter) in both Cape Town and Johannesburg. An interactive space made up of four-to-five containers, the Yard will include a gaming zone, chill space to charge phones, photo opportunities, a bar, and a viewing deck overlooking the Ultra Main Stage in Cape Town (March 10) and the Smirnoff Storm Room stage in Johannesburg (March 11).

For tickets go to UltraSouthAfrica.com/tickets

