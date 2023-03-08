iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Costa Titch, Focalistic, DBN Gogo, Uncle Waffles, And More, Launch New Amapiano Music Series At Ultra SA

1 hour ago 2 min read

SA’s newest entertainment platform for Amapiano & Afro-Tech music and culture, the Smirnoff Storm Room, launches at the world’s biggest EDM festival in March.

When the new Smirnoff Storm Room launches at Ultra, the World’s Premier Electronic Music Festival, in Johannesburg on March 11, it will be all about taking Amapiano and Afro-Tech music and culture to new heights.

Ultra brings together the best of South African and international DJs and names like Costa Titch, DBN Gogo, Uncle Waffles, Msaki and Musa Keys will all be performing on the Smirnoff Storm Room stage, as well as genre-bending DJ Lelowhatsgood, Kooldrink, DJ Buhle, opulent house DJ Mat_Elle and DJ Lisa Stofella.

“The Smirnoff Storm Room is the ultimate space for Amapiano and Afro-Tech to own. It’s time for the music genres to have a platform like this; something which supports the music and the culture. For me, it’s also about finding that freedom to create and then sharing it with people on the dance floor. I can’t wait to bring the sound,” says Costa Titch, who recently signed to Senegalese American star, Akon’s Konvict Records.

The new Smirnoff Storm Room label will also continue after Ultra, with a string of shows to be announced while, to celebrate the occasion, Smirnoff Storm is also releasing a new-look, limited edition can, featuring its popular citrus-vodka blend.

In addition, the Smirnoff Container Yard will be available to Ultra festival goers (who purchase a minimum of four Smirnoff products to enter) in both Cape Town and Johannesburg. An interactive space made up of four-to-five containers, the Yard will include a gaming zone, chill space to charge phones, photo opportunities, a bar, and a viewing deck overlooking the Ultra Main Stage in Cape Town (March 10) and the Smirnoff Storm Room stage in Johannesburg (March 11).

For tickets go to UltraSouthAfrica.com/tickets

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Top 10 Benefits Of Having A Career Success Plan

1 week ago
4 min read

How Our Smartphones Can Help Improve Wildlife Conservation

2 weeks ago
3 min read

SA Ballpoint Pen Artists Celebrate Creativity 

3 weeks ago
7 min read

5 Ways To Prepare For Life Postpartum

3 weeks ago
4 min read

Travel Experts Reveal 5 Things You Didn’t Know About Africa’s Most Loved Destinations

3 weeks ago
5 min read

A Guide To African Honeymoon Hotspots

4 weeks ago
4 min read

Making Smart Choices After Your Matric Results

4 weeks ago
2 min read

54% Of South Africans Exercise To Improve Their Mental Health

4 weeks ago
3 min read

Let’s Beat Cancer Together: Practical Tips To Support Cancer Patients

1 month ago
3 min read

Joburg School Launches R750 000 eSports Scholarship

1 month ago
2 min read

Huawei Showcases Its FusionSolar Solution, Power-M

1 month ago
2 min read

Countdown To The Oscars 2023 Begins

1 month ago

You may have missed

4 min read

How Tech Education Is A Driver Of Equality For Both Businesses And Consumers

9 mins ago
6 min read

Women Presence Is Growing In Technology Industries With Careers Aligned To The Personal Goals Of Female Professionals, As Is The Case At Infobip

21 mins ago
5 min read

Powering Up Mzansi: Embracing The Renewable Energy Revolution

44 mins ago
3 min read

Switching On | The Role Of Retail In Loadshedding

51 mins ago

Share