Cost Being Reviewed, Not The Concept – Gungubele

Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa slamming the R22m flag project, saying it must be canned, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says the review of the flag project is related to the cost and not the concept.

At a post-Cabinet briefing, Gungubele commended Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa adding that the project builds social cohesion.

The monumental flag was proposed to be housed at Freedom Park.

