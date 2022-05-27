iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Cost Being Reviewed, Not The Concept – Gungubele

Photo by Den Harrson on Unsplash

26 seconds ago 1 min read

Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa slamming the R22m flag project, saying it must be canned, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says the review of the flag project is related to the cost and not the concept.

At a post-Cabinet briefing, Gungubele commended Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa adding that the project builds social cohesion.

The monumental flag was proposed to be housed at Freedom Park.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SCA Dismisses Zuma ‘Special’ Application

4 mins ago
1 min read

Cosatu Calls For Government To Extend Fuel Levy Reduction

6 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 801 New COVID-19 Cases

9 mins ago
1 min read

Zuma Medical Parole Appeal To Be Heard In August

21 hours ago
1 min read

Saftu Warns That SA On A Fast March To Becoming A Failed State

21 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Reiterates Importance Of African Unity

21 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 5 284 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

21 hours ago
1 min read

Five VBS-linked Suspects Appear In Orkney Magistrate’s Court

2 days ago
1 min read

Green Energy To Form Key Part Of SA-Germany Partnership

2 days ago
1 min read

Umdloti Residents Protest Against Property Developers

2 days ago
5 min read

Gunman Kills 19 Children, 2 Teachers At Texas Elementary School

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 227 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Cost Being Reviewed, Not The Concept – Gungubele

26 seconds ago
1 min read

SCA Dismisses Zuma ‘Special’ Application

4 mins ago
1 min read

Cosatu Calls For Government To Extend Fuel Levy Reduction

6 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 801 New COVID-19 Cases

9 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer