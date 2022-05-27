Cost Being Reviewed, Not The Concept – Gungubele

Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa slamming the R22m flag project, saying it must be canned, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says the review of the flag project is related to the cost and not the concept.
At a post-Cabinet briefing, Gungubele commended Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa adding that the project builds social cohesion.
The monumental flag was proposed to be housed at Freedom Park.
More Stories
SCA Dismisses Zuma ‘Special’ Application
Cosatu Calls For Government To Extend Fuel Levy Reduction
NICD Reports 3 801 New COVID-19 Cases
Zuma Medical Parole Appeal To Be Heard In August
Saftu Warns That SA On A Fast March To Becoming A Failed State
Ramaphosa Reiterates Importance Of African Unity
NICD Reports 5 284 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Five VBS-linked Suspects Appear In Orkney Magistrate’s Court
Green Energy To Form Key Part Of SA-Germany Partnership
Umdloti Residents Protest Against Property Developers
Gunman Kills 19 Children, 2 Teachers At Texas Elementary School
NICD Reports 4 227 New COVID-19 Cases In SA