Cosatu Wants Answers From Government Over Bester Escape

2 hours ago 1 min read

Trade union Cosatu is calling on government to come clean on what really happened in the Thabo Bester case.

G4S Security, the company that runs the Mangaung prison, maintains Bester died in prison.

But Correctional Services says the Facebook rapist and murderer faked his death in a fire and escaped.

Police say investigations are at a critical stage and are appealing for patience. 

“We want state to withdraw its involvement in any corrupt activities,” said Cosatu’s Tony Ehrenreich.

“We want them to end the privatisation of prisons and many other institutions that are responsible for looking after the public good so that we can ensure that services are not price-sensitive, but that they are need-sensitive.”

