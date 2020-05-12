Cosatu Urges Government To Scale Down To Lockdown Level 3 As Soon As Possible

Share with your network!

With pressure mounting on President Cyril Ramaphosa to ease the lockdown, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is the latest to urge government to scale down to level 3 as soon as possible.

On Monday, the trade union federation said the COVID-19 pandemic had deepened the economic crisis with restrictions on several businesses.

It said South Africa lacked the resources to allow the economy to operate minimally.

Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said it was important that the majority of workers returned to their jobs as soon as it was safe.

“We believe that we need to be guided by experts, we need to make sure that we continue to have these conversations and we are flexible when it comes to decision making and criticism that we are taking in terms of the impact.”

