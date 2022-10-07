Cosatu Stages Nationwide Protest

Cosatu is staging a nationwide protest to mark World Day for Decent Work.
In Gauteng, workers will hand over a memorandum of demands.
Some of the entities that will be approached include Eskom, Massmart and various government departments.
