Cosatu Stages Nationwide Protest

2 hours ago 1 min read

Cosatu is staging a nationwide protest to mark World Day for Decent Work.

In Gauteng, workers will hand over a memorandum of demands.

Some of the entities that will be approached include Eskom, Massmart and various government departments.

