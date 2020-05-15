Cosatu: Moving To Level 3 Lockdown Could Save Workers’ Lives And Jobs

Gauteng provincial commissioner and Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko together with SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Elias Mawela lead operation “Okae molao” to ensure that the public is complying to the COVID-19 lockdown regulations in Orange Farm and Everton, South of Johannesburg on 30 April 2020. During the operation expired goods and some items are and resold to the public. Pictures Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

With national government in the process of talking to various sectors of society about easing lockdown regulations to level 3, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) on Friday said that the move could save workers’ lives.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently meeting with labour and business under the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).

This as part of consultations aimed at gradually reopening an already struggling economy further battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cosatu’s Mathew Parks said: “For us, we’ve always been clear that we need to save both workers’ lives and their jobs. We can’t sacrifice either, they go hand-in-hand together. But as we reopen the economy, our condition has been for any workplace to reopen there must be a health and safety plan in place.”

EWN

