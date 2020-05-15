Fri. May 15th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Cosatu: Moving To Level 3 Lockdown Could Save Workers’ Lives And Jobs

1 min ago 1 min read

Gauteng provincial commissioner and Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko together with SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Elias Mawela lead operation “Okae molao” to ensure that the public is complying to the COVID-19 lockdown regulations in Orange Farm and Everton, South of Johannesburg on 30 April 2020. During the operation expired goods and some items are and resold to the public. Pictures Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

Share with your network!

With national government in the process of talking to various sectors of society about easing lockdown regulations to level 3, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) on Friday said that the move could save workers’ lives.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently meeting with labour and business under the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).

This as part of consultations aimed at gradually reopening an already struggling economy further battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cosatu’s Mathew Parks said: “For us, we’ve always been clear that we need to save both workers’ lives and their jobs. We can’t sacrifice either, they go hand-in-hand together. But as we reopen the economy, our condition has been for any workplace to reopen there must be a health and safety plan in place.”

EWN

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Cape Town, eThekwini Preparing Extra Burial Sites, Joburg Looks At Cremation

6 hours ago
1 min read

Black Business Council Backs Government’s Plans To Downgrade To Lockdown Level 3

6 hours ago
2 min read

Sasol Aims To Procure Renewable Energy For SA Operations In Bid To Cut Emissions

6 hours ago
1 min read

Consultations On Which Areas To Move To Lockdown Level 3 Start Today

6 hours ago
1 min read

Online Shopping Now Allowed – Retailers, Couriers Must Stick To Rules

6 hours ago
2 min read

DA Heads To Court Over Certain Lockdown Regulations

6 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Cosatu: Moving To Level 3 Lockdown Could Save Workers’ Lives And Jobs

1 min ago
3 min read

Women Fund Managers Encouraged To Apply For African Women Leadership Fund Membership

5 hours ago
4 min read

Opinion: Dodging Cyberattacks – The Time Has Come To Focus On Prevention, Not Reaction

6 hours ago
4 min read

Lockdown Blues? Don’t Stress, Take Control

6 hours ago