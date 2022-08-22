Cosatu Members Ready For Strike

Trade union federation Cosatu said that its members were ready to take to the streets on Wednesday in a national strike by South Africans who could no longer bear the worsening living conditions in the country.
It said that while the problems facing the country weren’t new, and many talks and policies had been endorsed, there had been no action from the government
Cosatu’s Louisa Modikwe said that Gauteng members would march to the Union Buildings to hand over a memorandum to President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing load shedding and escalating food and fuel prices.
A picket will be held at Prasa Metrorail in the Western Cape to demand a more functional, accessible and affordable public transport system.
Several other protests will take place in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape where members are expected to march to Eskom’s offices.
