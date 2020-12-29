Cosatu Hits Out At Government Over Vaccine Delay

Cosatu is shocked by government’s delay in acquiring the COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccine was set to arrive in the first three months of 2021. However, on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa, said we would get it only in the second quarter.
Cosatu says the government is not providing good enough reasons for the delay.
“Government will have lowered their guard, I think they can do better,” says secretary-general, Bheki Ntshalintshali.
“In our view, they should be able to enforce and put more people to negotiate and get the vaccine,” he adds.
According to Ntshalintshali, government and business must mobilise resources so lives and livelihoods can be kept afloat
