Fri. Feb 7th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Cosatu: Government, Business, Social Partners On Board With Plan To Save Eskom

Cosatu: Government, Business, Social Partners On Board With Plan To Save Eskom
12 mins ago 1 min read

Government, business and labour have now officially endorsed the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu)’s proposal to use public servants’ pension funds to bail out Eskom.

The social partners, under the banner of the National Economic Development and Labour Council, concluded their two-day meeting on Thursday.

Cosatu wants a special purpose vehicle put together to include the Unemployment Insurance Fund, Public Investment Corporation, the Development Financing Institution and Development Bank of Southern Africa to take over 50% of Eskom’s over R400 billion debt.

Cosatu said it had managed to win over business and government in its quest to save Eskom.

Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said: “All of the social partners are now on board. Big businesses endorsed our paper. We have also agreed in principle.”

Pamla said this was an important step for the economy.

“We need to ensure that by the end of the month, we need to revisit our way forward and look at what we are putting on the table, as the country, to fix the [problem] that is Eskom. We need to have a coherent plan [and] that plan must be reflected by the president in the budget speech.”

All involved parties are expected to sign an agreement, after which government will start with implementation.

EWN

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SAA Job Cuts Inevitable: Business Rescue Practitioners

7 mins ago
1 min read

Strikes Cost SA Workers R266M In Wages In 2018

1 day ago
2 min read

Bathabile Dlamini Over Zuma Arrest Warrant: ‘Its A Day Of Shame’

1 day ago
1 min read

Numsa, Sacca Reach Another ‘Disappointing’ Compromise With SAA Over Restructuring

1 day ago
1 min read

ANC Requests Leaders ‘To Let Courts Do Their Work’ In Zuma Matter

1 day ago
1 min read

Cosatu Urges Ramaphosa To Use SONA To Endorse Its Eskom Bailout Proposal

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SAA Job Cuts Inevitable: Business Rescue Practitioners

7 mins ago
1 min read

Cosatu: Government, Business, Social Partners On Board With Plan To Save Eskom

12 mins ago
1 min read

Botswana’s Declining Protein Snack

13 hours ago
1 min read

An Icy Superhighway From Namibia to Brazil

13 hours ago