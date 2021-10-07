iAfrica

Cosatu Embarks On Nationwide Strike

4 hours ago 1 min read

Cosatu is calling on all workers to join their strike on Thursday by staying at home.

It says the government and the private sector must be pressured into fixing what it calls the country’s economic mess.

The federation also wants a reversal of budget cuts that led to a wage freeze in the public service.

Cosatu said it supports unions outside the federation which were engaged in strikes and negotiations.

Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi said the collective action is prompted by the International Decent Work Day occasion.

