Cosatu Continues ANC Support

2 hours ago 1 min read

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says it’s not abandoning the ANC yet.

The trade union federation promises to support its alliance partner in the upcoming local government elections.

It will campaign for the governing party to honour the 2018 wage agreement.

Cosatu concluded a two-day special central executive committee meeting this week.

