Cosatu Calls On Labour Dept To Empower Workers

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is calling on the Labour Department to empower workers as the country gears for level 3 of the lockdown.

While the department said it was working to ensure workers are protected when they return to their posts Cosatu’s Sizwe Pamla said in some cases this was not enough.

He said they were particularly concerned about workers in the agriculture sector: “When it comes to some workers, these issues of PPEs, we have discovered that the employers don’t even try or even pretend to comply.”

EWN

