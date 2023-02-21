iAfrica

Cosatu Calls On Finance Minister To Help Eskom

31 mins ago 1 min read

Cosatu is calling on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to announce a package that relieves Eskom of up to two-thirds of its debt burden.

Godongwana is delivering his Budget Speech on Wednesday.

The trade union federation says the declaration of a National State of Disaster over the energy crisis needs to be accompanied by support that will enable Eskom to reduce rolling power cuts over the next six months.

Cosatu also wants the budget to be centered around youth and unemployment.

“Without energy we won’t have an economy, we won’t have public services,” Cosatu’s Sizwe Pamla said.

“We have given President Ramaphosa support, we believe he needs to be given all the tools he needs.

“We want him to do this in less than 12 months.”

