Cosatu Calls For Special Arrangements For Transport Workers During Lockdown

Cosatu is demanding that special arrangements be made for transport workers who are expected to continue working during the 21-day national lockdown to ensure that they are not exposed to COVID-19.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that only essential service workers would be expected to report for duty during the 21-day lockdown beginning at midnight on Thursday.

The category of people who will be exempted from the lockdown includes health workers, emergency personnel in the security sector, including the police, traffic and military personnel.

Cosatu’s Sizwe Pamla said employers should assist workers who relied on public transport.

“We are also not happy with the businesses that will be operational. Measures have to be taken to protect those workers. The private sector has money to arrange transport and to then say the frontline workers, are going to be left to their own devices and exposed to the virus, is not unacceptable to us.”

