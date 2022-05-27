iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Cosatu Calls For Government To Extend Fuel Levy Reduction

6 mins ago 1 min read

Cosatu is calling on government to extend the temporary fuel levy reduction beyond 31 May.

It says government needs to find a long-lasting solution to the country’s unaffordable fuel prices.

Petrol is expected to increase by almost R2 per litre in June.

However, with the R1.50 reprieve coming to an end the increase will be around R3.50.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Cost Being Reviewed, Not The Concept – Gungubele

20 seconds ago
1 min read

SCA Dismisses Zuma ‘Special’ Application

4 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 801 New COVID-19 Cases

9 mins ago
1 min read

Zuma Medical Parole Appeal To Be Heard In August

21 hours ago
1 min read

Saftu Warns That SA On A Fast March To Becoming A Failed State

21 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Reiterates Importance Of African Unity

21 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 5 284 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

21 hours ago
1 min read

Five VBS-linked Suspects Appear In Orkney Magistrate’s Court

2 days ago
1 min read

Green Energy To Form Key Part Of SA-Germany Partnership

2 days ago
1 min read

Umdloti Residents Protest Against Property Developers

2 days ago
5 min read

Gunman Kills 19 Children, 2 Teachers At Texas Elementary School

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 227 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Cost Being Reviewed, Not The Concept – Gungubele

20 seconds ago
1 min read

SCA Dismisses Zuma ‘Special’ Application

4 mins ago
1 min read

Cosatu Calls For Government To Extend Fuel Levy Reduction

6 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 801 New COVID-19 Cases

9 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer