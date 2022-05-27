Cosatu Calls For Government To Extend Fuel Levy Reduction

Cosatu is calling on government to extend the temporary fuel levy reduction beyond 31 May.
It says government needs to find a long-lasting solution to the country’s unaffordable fuel prices.
Petrol is expected to increase by almost R2 per litre in June.
However, with the R1.50 reprieve coming to an end the increase will be around R3.50.
