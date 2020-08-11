Cosatu Backs Lifting Of Alcohol Sales Ban

The Congress Of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said it backs the plans to lift the ban on the sales of alcohol, provided strict regulations in regards in responsible drinking are in place.
Cosatu has met with liquor producers and traders and requested plans to be drawn up, addressing the concerns by national government. The plan will be presented this week.
The cigarette industry is also requesting for the sales ban to be lifted. Cosatu recons that if the cigarette industry can come up with a viable plan and convincing arguments; there is no reason for them to remain shut down.
