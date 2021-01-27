Cosas Vows To Continue Protests

Share with your network!

The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) says it will continue to shut down private schools.

It has protested outside the Charter House School in Johannesburg.

The student body is accusing the school of operating and putting pupil’s and teacher’s lives at risk.

However, the school says that isn’t the case.

Private schools are not allowed to operate before Monday next week, while public schools are scheduled to open on 15 February.

Share with your network!