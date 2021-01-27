iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Cosas Vows To Continue Protests

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the majority of schools nationwide were ready to open for thousands of grade 7s and matrics on Monday morning. Picture: Pixabay.com

7 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) says it will continue to shut down private schools.

It has protested outside the Charter House School in Johannesburg.

The student body is accusing the school of operating and putting pupil’s and teacher’s lives at risk.

However, the school says that isn’t the case.

Private schools are not allowed to operate before Monday next week, while public schools are scheduled to open on 15 February.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

BATSA Concerned About Increase In Cigarette Robberies

7 hours ago
1 min read

Traditional Healers Encouraged To Get Vaccinated

7 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 6 041 New COVID-19 Cases

8 hours ago
3 min read

SAB Storage At Almost Full Capacity, Production Levels Decline As Brewer Suspends 550 Temporary Employees

1 day ago
1 min read

Government To Launch Tourism Equity Fund

1 day ago
1 min read

Foreign-Owned Shops In Durban CBD Torched, Looted

1 day ago
1 min read

US Bans Travel From South Africa

1 day ago
1 min read

4 551 New Cases Of Covid-19 Identified In SA

1 day ago
4 min read

It Is Vital No-One Is Left Behind – Ramaphosa

2 days ago
1 min read

Restaurant Association To Protest Alcohol Sales Ban

2 days ago
1 min read

Police To Probe Maskless Mpumalanga Premier

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Records 8 147 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Kids Activities In And Around Cape Town At No Or Low Cost

8 mins ago
5 min read

Demystifying Debt Counselling

19 mins ago
3 min read

Durban Youth Radio Launches Back A Buddy Campaign

27 mins ago
2 min read

Africa Travel Week Unveils 2021 Roadmap To Reignite Travel And Tourism In Africa

31 mins ago