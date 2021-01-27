Cosas Vows To Continue Protests

The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) says it will continue to shut down private schools.
It has protested outside the Charter House School in Johannesburg.
The student body is accusing the school of operating and putting pupil’s and teacher’s lives at risk.
However, the school says that isn’t the case.
Private schools are not allowed to operate before Monday next week, while public schools are scheduled to open on 15 February.
More Stories
BATSA Concerned About Increase In Cigarette Robberies
Traditional Healers Encouraged To Get Vaccinated
SA Reports 6 041 New COVID-19 Cases
SAB Storage At Almost Full Capacity, Production Levels Decline As Brewer Suspends 550 Temporary Employees
Government To Launch Tourism Equity Fund
Foreign-Owned Shops In Durban CBD Torched, Looted
US Bans Travel From South Africa
4 551 New Cases Of Covid-19 Identified In SA
It Is Vital No-One Is Left Behind – Ramaphosa
Restaurant Association To Protest Alcohol Sales Ban
Police To Probe Maskless Mpumalanga Premier
SA Records 8 147 New COVID-19 Cases