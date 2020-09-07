Corruption erodes the image of South Africa – Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza spoke at the South African Police Service’s national day of commemoration and addressed the damaging effects of corruption.
The deputy president said that corruption was eroding the image of South Africa.
“Together let us work in unison to eliminate crime and corruption. Crime erodes the image of our country and it affects all that is worthy for our country to be seen as a destination of choice for tourism and investment,” he said.
Mabuza’s comments came days after the ANC NEC called on its members who are criminally charged with corruption to step aside from official positions pending the finalisation of those matters.
