Corruption case against Mapisa-Nqakula transferred to Pretoria High Court

The corruption case against former parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been transferred to the Pretoria High Court.

Mapisa-Nqakula briefly appeared at the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where she was served with an indictment outlining the charges against her.

She is facing 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering.

The allegations state that, during her tenure as defence minister, she solicited and received kickbacks totaling R4.5 million from a defence contractor.

The State has completed its investigations into the corruption case.

Maintaining Her Innocence

The court gallery was filled with family and friends of Mapisa-Nqakula, including her husband and former Cabinet minister Charles Nqakula, and anti-apartheid activist Pam Tshwete.

As Mapisa-Nqakula maintains her innocence, the case is moving forward to trial.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothame stated that the State is prepared for trial.

“We believe we have sufficient evidence to present this matter in a court of law. However, the final decision rests with the judge. We are confident in the evidence we have gathered to prosecute Mapisa-Nqakula.”

The case has been adjourned until 16 October for pretrial proceedings at the Pretoria High Court.