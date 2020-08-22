iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Corrupt Practices Around Medical PPE Equal To Murder – WHO Chief

World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Picture: @WHO/Twitter

6 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Corrupt practices around medical safety gear for Covid19 health workers is tantamount to “murder”, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that corruption which deprives health workers of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) threatened not only their lives but also the lives of their patients.

The WHO director-general was asked about corruption in South Africa, which is reeling from coronavirus-linked corruption scandals that have battered President Cyril Ramaphosa’s credibility and the country’s image abroad.

“Any type of corruption is unacceptable,” Tedros told a virtual news conference.

“However, corruption related to PPE… for me it’s actually murder. Because if health workers work without PPE, we’re risking their lives. And that also risks the lives of the people they serve.

“So it’s criminal and it’s murder and it has to stop.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa last month authorised an SIU investigation into Covid-19-related corruption.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said on Friday it had obtained an interim court order freezing the bank accounts of 40 companies involved in suspect tenders to supply personal protective equipment to the Gauteng Department of Health during the Covid-19 pandemic, including Royal Bhaca.

Bakeries, pubs and even carwash businesses managed to score PPE tenders, according to the South African Revenue Service.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

WHO Head Hopes Pandemic Will End Within Two Years

6 hours ago
6 min read

In Central Africa, Economic Recovery Must Go Through A Reform Of Forex Regulations

3 days ago
2 min read

Government Remembers Marikana Tragedy

6 days ago
1 min read

Fita To Continue Tobacco Legal Battle

6 days ago
1 min read

Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms COVID-19 Statistics

6 days ago
1 min read

Alcohol And Cigarette Ban Lifted As SA Moves To Level 2

7 days ago
10 min read

Ramaphosa Announces Level 2 Lockdown – Full Speech

7 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Tonight

1 week ago
2 min read

Mohale On Free State COVID-19 Economic Recovery Incentives

1 week ago
3 min read

Winde Issues COVID-19 Update For The Western Cape

1 week ago
3 min read

2 In 5 Schools Globally Lacked Handwashing Facilities – WHO

1 week ago
6 min read

Genuine Reform Culture Lacking In Zimbabwe

1 week ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Bangladesh Batting Coach McKenzie Steps Down

3 mins ago
1 min read

Nishikori’s U.S. Open Hopes Fade

4 mins ago
2 min read

Conte Stays At Inter Milan

7 mins ago
2 min read

Maguire Released By Greek Prosecutor

32 mins ago