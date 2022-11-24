Correctional Services To Appeal Zuma Judgment

Correctional Services plans to appeal the judgment on former President Jacob Zuma’s medical parole.

On Monday, the Supreme Court of Appeal court found that the release was unlawful.

It ordered Correctional Services to decide on the way forward.

Zuma received a 15-month jail term last year after he was found guilty of contempt of court.

He had refused to testify before the state capture commission.

“Having carefully studied the judgment, Correctioanl Services is convinced that another court may arrive to a different conclusion,” Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.

