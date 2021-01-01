iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Correctional Services Confirms Zuma Remains In Hospital

Former president Jacob Zuma appearing at Zondo commission. Image: Veli Nhlapo

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed that former President Jacob Zuma remains in hospital outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

According to the department, he underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday with further procedures scheduled for the coming days.

The DCS says it’s unable to predict a discharge date.

Zuma is currently serving a 15-month prison sentence.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

SA Reports 13 021 New Cases

3 hours ago
1 min read

Budget Constraints A Problem – Cele

1 day ago
1 min read

Western Cape Hospitals Filling Up

1 day ago
2 min read

SA Reports 13 921 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa’s Testimony Wraps Up State Capture Inquiry

2 days ago
1 min read

State Of Disaster Extended

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 14 271 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital May Take Two Years To Be Fully Operational

2 days ago
1 min read

I Considered Resigning As Deputy President – Ramaphosa

3 days ago
1 min read

Passenger Numbers Increase At CTIA

3 days ago
Hawks
1 min read

Hawks Trail Global Cocaine Cartel

3 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 7 502 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Correctional Services Confirms Zuma Remains In Hospital

3 hours ago
2 min read

SA Reports 13 021 New Cases

3 hours ago
2 min read

Squad Will Get Better With Game-Time – Nienaber

3 hours ago
2 min read

No More Nerves At Goodison As Benitez Hails Everton Fans

3 hours ago