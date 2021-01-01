Correctional Services Confirms Zuma Remains In Hospital

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed that former President Jacob Zuma remains in hospital outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre.
According to the department, he underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday with further procedures scheduled for the coming days.
The DCS says it’s unable to predict a discharge date.
Zuma is currently serving a 15-month prison sentence.
