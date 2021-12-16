iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Correctional Services Appeals Zuma’s Medical Parole Ruling

11 seconds ago 1 min read

The Correctional Services Department will appeal the judgment against former president Jacob Zuma.

The High Court in Pretoria declared the decision to grant Zuma medical parole unlawful.

It was also set aside.

The court ordered that the former president returns to prison to finish his 15-month jail sentence.

The Correctional Services Department says it is convinced that another court may arrive at a different conclusion.

It says the court sadly misinterpreted the Correctional Services Act and erred in its ruling.

Zuma was granted medical parole by former prisons boss Arthur Fraser in September.

Zuma’s lawyers have also filed court papers for leave to appeal the judgment.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SAHRC Appeals For Calm After Ruling Ordering Zuma Back To Jail

4 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 26 976 New COVID-19 Cases

11 mins ago
1 min read

Dirco Wants Compensation From UK For Damage Done By Travel Ban

23 hours ago
1 min read

Health Department ‘Looking Into’ NICD IT Issue

23 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa Taken Off UK ‘Red List’

23 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 23 884 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

23 hours ago
1 min read

Mabuza, Coronavirus Command Council to Meet

2 days ago
1 min read

Initial Basic Income Should Be Limited To Current COVID Grant Recipients – Panel

2 days ago
1 min read

Hospitals Say COVID-19 Admissions Lower Than Previous Waves

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 13 992 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
antibody testing
1 min read

Cost Of PCR Tests Reduced Because Of Better Technology – Competition Commission

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Calls On South Africans To Get Vaccinated After He Contracts COVID-19

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Correctional Services Appeals Zuma’s Medical Parole Ruling

11 seconds ago
1 min read

SAHRC Appeals For Calm After Ruling Ordering Zuma Back To Jail

4 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 26 976 New COVID-19 Cases

11 mins ago
2 min read

Kenyan Court Suspends Directive Barring Unvaccinated From Government Services

21 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer