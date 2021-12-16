Correctional Services Appeals Zuma’s Medical Parole Ruling

The Correctional Services Department will appeal the judgment against former president Jacob Zuma.
The High Court in Pretoria declared the decision to grant Zuma medical parole unlawful.
It was also set aside.
The court ordered that the former president returns to prison to finish his 15-month jail sentence.
The Correctional Services Department says it is convinced that another court may arrive at a different conclusion.
It says the court sadly misinterpreted the Correctional Services Act and erred in its ruling.
Zuma was granted medical parole by former prisons boss Arthur Fraser in September.
Zuma’s lawyers have also filed court papers for leave to appeal the judgment.
More Stories
SAHRC Appeals For Calm After Ruling Ordering Zuma Back To Jail
NICD Reports 26 976 New COVID-19 Cases
Dirco Wants Compensation From UK For Damage Done By Travel Ban
Health Department ‘Looking Into’ NICD IT Issue
South Africa Taken Off UK ‘Red List’
NICD Reports 23 884 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Mabuza, Coronavirus Command Council to Meet
Initial Basic Income Should Be Limited To Current COVID Grant Recipients – Panel
Hospitals Say COVID-19 Admissions Lower Than Previous Waves
NICD Reports 13 992 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Cost Of PCR Tests Reduced Because Of Better Technology – Competition Commission
Ramaphosa Calls On South Africans To Get Vaccinated After He Contracts COVID-19