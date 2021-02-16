Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout Expected To Start On Wednesday

The South African Medical Association said that it expected the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to begin on Wednesday.
Frontline workers will receive the vaccine first.
The first batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines is due to arrive in South Africa today.
The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine has shown an 85% efficacy against severe or critical cases of COVID-19.
Once the vaccines arrive in South Africa, they will be transported to state hospitals under military guard.
More Stories
Watch: MPs Debate President Ramaphosa’s Sona
SA Company Renergen Develops One Of A Kind Vaccine Freezer
Zuma Hits Out At Zondo
Beitbridge Border Post Truckers Unhappy With Queues
SA COVID-19 Cases Increase By 1 102
20 Land Border Crossings To Be Opened Next Week
State Capture Commission To Ask ConCourt For Imprisonment Of Jacob Zuma
Zuma No-Show Confirmed At State Capture Inquiry
ANC NEC Decides On Resolution
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Expected To Land This Week
SA Records 1 744 New Cases
Man United Held To A Draw At Lowly West Brom