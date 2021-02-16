Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout Expected To Start On Wednesday

Share with your network!

The South African Medical Association said that it expected the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to begin on Wednesday.

Frontline workers will receive the vaccine first.

The first batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines is due to arrive in South Africa today.

The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine has shown an 85% efficacy against severe or critical cases of COVID-19.

Once the vaccines arrive in South Africa, they will be transported to state hospitals under military guard.

Share with your network!