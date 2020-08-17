Coronavirus Update In Numbers

South Africa has recorded a total of 587,345 COVID-19 cases.
To date 11,839 have died of the coronavirus and 472,377 people have recovered from the disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 80%. The recovery rate has been climbing on a daily basis over the last while, which suggests that South Africa has passed it’s most dreaded peak in the number of virus infections.
3,400,638 tests have been conducted.
