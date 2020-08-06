iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Coronavirus Update: 529,877 Cases, Death Toll Climbs To 9298

5 hours ago 1 min read

The number of positive coronavirus cases now stands at 529 877.

A total of 377 266 people have recovered from the disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 71%.

The total number of deaths climbed to 9298.

