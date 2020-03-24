Mar 24, 2020

Coronavirus: These Are All The Countries On Lockdown

Mar 24, 2020 1 min read
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of a 21-day lockdown of the country adds South Africa to a list of other countries around the world who have done the same to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Ramaphosa is concerned that if these extraordinary measures are not put in place, we could face a human catastrophe, with the numbers of cases increasing to hundreds of thousands in weeks.

Here’s a list of global coronavirus lockdowns, as of 24 March:

  • Italy
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Ireland
  • El Salvador
  • New Zealand
  • Spain
  • France
  • Belgium
  • Rwanda
  • UK
  • Germany
  • Portugal
  • Poland
  • Norway
  • China
  • Slovenia
  • Indonesia
  • Sudan
  • Libya

The rules of lockdowns are not the same for each country. Some have restricted movement on all members of the public, except for access to services such as food and healthcare, others have implemented curfews, while others have stricter rules with fines and possible arrests as consequences.

Added to South Africa’s lockdown is the closure of most land borders and seaports.

