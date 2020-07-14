Coronavirus Rips through Malagasy Parliament

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina said two lawmakers have died after becoming infected with coronavirus, as he says that a herbal concoction that he has endorsed continues to protect him and his family from COVID-19. Eleven parliamentarians and 14 senators also tested positive for the virus, Rajoelina said. “One deputy died. A senator died. After the tests carried out on the deputies, 11 members of parliament were detected carrying the coronavirus. At the Senate, 14 people, senators and agents of Senate carry the coronavirus,” Rajoelina said during an appearance on a talk show on national television late on Sunday. He did not say when the lawmakers died and did not name them. The Indian Ocean Island on July 5 placed its capital, Antananarivo, under a new lockdown following a surge in infections, two months after restrictions were eased. WHO says Madagascar’s herbal tonic against COVID-19 not a cure.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
