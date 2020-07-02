Thu. Jul 2nd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Coronavirus In Numbers: 159,333 Total Cases, 2749 Deaths

7 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

South Africa has recorded 92 more coronavirus deaths to take the national death toll to 2,749.

This comes as the Health Department confirmed 8,124 new cases of the virus. This takes the total number of cases to 159,333.

The Western Cape is still the epicentre of the pandemic with 64,377 cases (40.4%) while Gauteng has 45,944 cases (28.8%) and the Eastern Cape has 29,340 (18.4%) cases.

To date, 76,025 people have recovered from the virus.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

‘We Are Not Guinea Pigs’, Say Anti-Vaccine Protesters

1 min ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa: Recovery Of Economy Post COVID-19 Hard But Not Impossible

12 mins ago
2 min read

4 CT Law Enforcement Officers Suspended Over Forceful Eviction Of Naked Man

22 mins ago
2 min read

ANC NEC: Limpopo Officials Implicated In VBS Saga Innocent Until Proven Guilty

27 mins ago
1 min read

TAU: No Excuses For Governance Lapses Highlighted By AG’S Audit Report

14 hours ago
1 min read

DA Denied Direct Access To Concourt To Challenge Lockdown Regulations

14 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

‘We Are Not Guinea Pigs’, Say Anti-Vaccine Protesters

1 min ago
1 min read

Coronavirus In Numbers: 159,333 Total Cases, 2749 Deaths

7 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa: Recovery Of Economy Post COVID-19 Hard But Not Impossible

12 mins ago
2 min read

4 CT Law Enforcement Officers Suspended Over Forceful Eviction Of Naked Man

22 mins ago