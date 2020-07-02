Coronavirus In Numbers: 159,333 Total Cases, 2749 Deaths

Share with your network!

South Africa has recorded 92 more coronavirus deaths to take the national death toll to 2,749.

This comes as the Health Department confirmed 8,124 new cases of the virus. This takes the total number of cases to 159,333.

The Western Cape is still the epicentre of the pandemic with 64,377 cases (40.4%) while Gauteng has 45,944 cases (28.8%) and the Eastern Cape has 29,340 (18.4%) cases.

To date, 76,025 people have recovered from the virus.

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 159 333, the total deaths is 2749 and the total number of recoveries is 76 025. pic.twitter.com/qRuNPFaEda — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 1, 2020

