Coronavirus In Numbers: 159,333 Total Cases, 2749 Deaths

South Africa has recorded 92 more coronavirus deaths to take the national death toll to 2,749.
This comes as the Health Department confirmed 8,124 new cases of the virus. This takes the total number of cases to 159,333.
The Western Cape is still the epicentre of the pandemic with 64,377 cases (40.4%) while Gauteng has 45,944 cases (28.8%) and the Eastern Cape has 29,340 (18.4%) cases.
To date, 76,025 people have recovered from the virus.
More Stories
‘We Are Not Guinea Pigs’, Say Anti-Vaccine Protesters
Ramaphosa: Recovery Of Economy Post COVID-19 Hard But Not Impossible
4 CT Law Enforcement Officers Suspended Over Forceful Eviction Of Naked Man
ANC NEC: Limpopo Officials Implicated In VBS Saga Innocent Until Proven Guilty
TAU: No Excuses For Governance Lapses Highlighted By AG’S Audit Report
DA Denied Direct Access To Concourt To Challenge Lockdown Regulations