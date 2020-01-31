Fri. Jan 31st, 2020

Coronavirus Declared Global Health Emergency

FILE: World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrives for a press conference following a WHO Emergency committee on 30 January 2020 in Geneva. Picture: AFP.

4 mins ago 1 min read

CAPE TOWN – The World Health Organisation (WHO) has on Thursday declared the coronavirus outbreak an international public health emergency.

According to WHO, there are more than 9,700 people infected in China and around 82 cases have been confirmed outside the country.

Despite the disease spreading rapidly, WHO director general Tedros Ghebreyesus is impressed with China’s response.

The organisation has issued technical advice to all member states as the outbreak shows no signs of slowing down, for now.

It said all countries should be prepared for containment, active surveillance, early detection, isolation and management of cases.

EWN

