Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 10K Mark Globally

Share with your network!

The global coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll has passed a grim milestone of 10,000 of Friday.

The cases of infection around the world have risen to more than 245,000 with over 88,000 recoveries.

In South Africa alone, there are 150 confirmed cases but government is warning the number is expected to spike later on.

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.



EWN

Share with your network!