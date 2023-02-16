COPE Says Ramaphosa Has Failed

The Congress of the People says President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet have failed to address the energy crisis.

Ramaphosa declared a State of Disaster over the energy crisis and announced there will be a Minister of Electricity in the Presidency.

COPE’s Willie Madisha says there is no need for a State of Disaster or a Minister of Electricity.

“You must employ engineers to deal with this problem. Deal with corruption at Eskom,” Madisha said.

“You must assess wind and solar system and improve age average of assets. Just forget that you will increase your cabinet.”

Share with your network!