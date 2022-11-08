iAfrica

Cop27: Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Pitches $18 Billion Plan for Energy Transition

Tanzanian President Samia Hassan will present a $18 billion plan to build renewable energy generation in southern Africa at a meeting in Egypt, as African leaders seek to increase climate finance in the region.Tanzanian Energy Minister January Makamba said in an interview that the proposal would increase generation by about 8.4 gigatonnes from sources such as solar and wind.

On Tuesday, Hassan will host a meeting of world leaders and financial institutions at the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The move may help Hassan persuade developed nations to back up their call for African economies to focus on renewable energy rather than fossil fuels with financial support.

Bloomberg

