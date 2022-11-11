iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Cop27: Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Pitches $18 Billion Plan for Energy Transition

27 seconds ago 1 min read

Tanzanian President Samia Hassan will present a $18 billion plan to build renewable energy generation in southern Africa at a meeting in Egypt, as African leaders seek to increase climate finance in the region.Tanzanian Energy Minister January Makamba said in an interview that the proposal would increase generation by about 8.4 gigatonnes from sources such as solar and wind.

On Tuesday, Hassan will host a meeting of world leaders and financial institutions at the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The move may help Hassan persuade developed nations to back up their call for African economies to focus on renewable energy rather than fossil fuels with financial support.

Bloomberg

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

3 African Central Bank Governors Ranked among the Top 20 Central Bankers Worldwide

2 mins ago
1 min read

Nigerian Techpreneurs Wanting To Build a New Country

4 mins ago
1 min read

Africa to Lose 64% Of GDP to Climate Change By 2100

5 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa’s R1.5-Trillion Plan for Decarbonising

6 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya to spend $37m on sending troops to DR Congo

7 mins ago
1 min read

After Laying Off 30% of its Workforce, Sendy Receives Funding

9 mins ago
1 min read

Rwandan-based Company on Time’s 2022 Best Inventions List

10 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya and South Africa Eliminate Trade Barriers

11 hours ago
1 min read

Chad’s Main Opposition Figures in Hiding

11 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda’s Public Debt Hit 50% GDP

11 hours ago
1 min read

Ethiopia’s two Year Tigray Conflict: Timeline

11 hours ago
1 min read

Digital Benin Project Reunites Looted Bronzes

11 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Cop27: Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Pitches $18 Billion Plan for Energy Transition

27 seconds ago
1 min read

3 African Central Bank Governors Ranked among the Top 20 Central Bankers Worldwide

2 mins ago
1 min read

Nigerian Techpreneurs Wanting To Build a New Country

4 mins ago
1 min read

Africa to Lose 64% Of GDP to Climate Change By 2100

5 mins ago

Share