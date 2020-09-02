Cop To Appear In Court For Allegedly Raping Brother’s Girlfriend

A Delft police officer has been arrested after being on the run for allegedly raping his brother’s girlfriend at a party on Sunday.
Police watchdog Ipid arrested the officer in Delft on Monday following the incident.
Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the woman was visiting her boyfriend at his home, where a party was being held.
“The victim stated that she was drinking alcohol. At some point she stopped drinking, decided to sleep and went to her boyfriend’s room, which is downstairs. The boyfriend’s friend allegedly followed her to the room. It’s alleged that when the victim woke up, her boyfriend’s brother, who is the police officer, was on top of her, raping her. The victim pushed him away and he walked out of the bedroom,” Cola said.
“The incident was reported to the Delft police station and the victim was sent to hospital for medical attention,” she said.
