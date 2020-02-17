Cop Implicated In Death Of Samantha Radebe May Face Prosecution

A police officer from the Alexandra Police Station may face prosecution following the death of 31-year-old Samantha Radebe.

The mother was caught in the crossfire between police and alleged hijackers last month.

The community had called for the suspension of the officer in question since last month after saying they were certain the fatal shot was fired from his gun.

After Radebe was killed, the police referred the case to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) because it was alleged that the bullet that killed Samantha came from a police firearm.

Acting Ipid head Victor Senna confirmed this.

“There will be two processes; we are going to make a recommendation to [the] SAPS in terms of disciplinary processes, and from there we will refer the matter to the National Prosecuting Authority for prosecution,” he said.

The Ipid said the investigation into Radebe’s fatal shooting was still ongoing.

The implicated cop was yet to be suspended.