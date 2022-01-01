iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Conway Hits Century On Return To Put New Zealand Ahead

Reuters/John Sibley

12 seconds ago 2 min read

Devon Conway celebrated his return from injury with a sparkling 122 on Saturday to propel New Zealand to 258-5 against Bangladesh on the opening day of the first test in Mount Maunganui.

Bangladesh claimed three wickets in the final session but world test champions New Zealand will be confident of a 300-plus score when Henry Nicholls resumes on 32 with Rachin Ravindra joining him on Sunday.

“It might deteriorate over time but I think tomorrow the wicket would be really nice to bat on,” Conway told reporters after the day’s play.

“Hopefully we as a team can capitalise on that.”

Electing to field, Bangladesh got an early breakthrough when Shoriful Islam dismissed Tom Latham, who is leading New Zealand in the absence of injured regular skipper Kane Williamson, in the fourth over.

Conway, who had been sidelined with a hand injury suffered during last year’s Twenty20 World Cup, helped the hosts weather the tricky morning session with his 138-run stand with Will Young.

“The two of us decided that we needed to be as patient as possible and identify the Bangladesh bowlers who were bowling really well in that period,” Conway said.

Young made 52 before running himself out but Conway could not be denied his hundred.

The left-hander pulled Taskin Ahmed for a single to bring up his second century in his fourth test match, taking his helmet off and raising his bat in celebration before embracing batting partner Ross Taylor.

“To have Ross Taylor out in the middle when I achieved that milestone, it’s a very special feeling,” Conway said of the retiring stalwart.

“It’ll be one of those things that will last in my memory for a very long time.”

Taylor, who will quit test cricket after the two-test series against Bangladesh, made 34 before becoming Shoriful’s second victim.

Conway’s patient innings, which included 16 boundaries and a six, came to an end when Mominul Haq had him caught down the leg side.

Ebadat Hossain dismissed Tom Blundell with the final delivery of the day to lift the spirit in the touring camp.

Reuters

Share with your network!

More Stories

2 min read

Aubameyang Released Early For Africa Cup Of Nations – Arteta

2 mins ago
2 min read

Arsenal Cement Top Four Spot With Win At Norwich

6 days ago
2 min read

Moura Inspires Tottenham To Easy Win Over Crystal Palace

6 days ago
3 min read

Man City Survive Leicester Fightback To Secure Ninth Successive Win

6 days ago
1 min read

Online Racist Abuse Offenders To Be Banned From Soccer Games – UK Home Secretary

6 days ago
2 min read

African Players To Stay With Clubs Before Cup Of Nations

6 days ago
2 min read

Rahul Masterclass Puts India In Charge Of First Test

6 days ago
1 min read

Man Utd Adapting To Rangnick’s Playing Style – Matic

6 days ago
1 min read

Villa Manager Gerrard To Sit Out Two Games After Positive COVID Test

6 days ago
1 min read

City Boss Guardiola Urges Fans To Get Vaccinated, Wear Masks

6 days ago
1 min read

Canadian Raonic Withdraws From Australian Open With Heel Injury

7 days ago
1 min read

Djokovic To Skip 2022 ATP Cup In Sydney

7 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Conway Hits Century On Return To Put New Zealand Ahead

12 seconds ago
2 min read

Aubameyang Released Early For Africa Cup Of Nations – Arteta

2 mins ago
1 min read

J&J Booster 85% Effective Against Omicron

1 day ago
1 min read

Lifting Of Curfew A Huge Relief – CoCT

1 day ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer