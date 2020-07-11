Converse Collabs with 5 South African Artists

Fhatuwani Mukheli, Sindiso Nyoni, Nardstar*, David Tshabalala and Falko Fantastic have teamed up with Converse to visually depict the local experience of the pandemic while promoting a message of positivity and hope. Each artist has created an artwork to be featured on the iconic Converse Hi-top. There will only be 75 pairs of each design, all of which are available to pre-order via converse.co.za. The sneakers retail at R1 600 per pair. All of the proceeds from the sale of the sneakers will go to the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund.
SOURCE: VISI
