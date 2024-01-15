Conversations with the Best African Music Performance Nominees on Making History

2024 is a historic moment in music as it marks the first year that the Grammys have established a category to recognize Best African Music Performance. Acknowledging the tremendous surge in popularity of African music and its impact on the world, the award shines a spotlight on the African artists who are reshaping today’s music. After Harvey Mason Jr. embarked on a series of trips to Africa in 2022 that were “guided by curiosity,” the Recording Academy CEO and the organization at large were determined to become an “effective collaborator” for the creative communities across the continent.

BILLBOARD