Controversy Clouds The Renaming Of Brandfort To Winnie Mandela

Share with your network!

The Department of Arts and Culture’s announcement to rename the small town, Brandfort, in the Free State, after the late Winnie Mandela has left political parties hot under the collar.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State on Sunday said all due processes were followed in the renaming of Brandfort to Winnie Mandela.

The ANC said I was a fitting tribute to her after the sacrifices she made for the country.

The Economic Freedom Fightersare saying the move was long overdue, given government’s neglect of the town and the home of the late struggle stalwart.

However the DA said it had lodged a petition to ensure that proper participation is adhered to.

Many are urging the government to reverse its decision.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa approved the name change, which was gazetted on Friday.

Brandfort is town to which the late struggle icon was banished by the apartheid government in 1977.

COPE spokesperson Dennis Bloem said the government must rescind the decision.

Share with your network!