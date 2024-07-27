Controversial Remarks By EFF Leader In Tshwane Lead to Ethics Review

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Tshwane has escalated concerns to the council’s Rules and Ethics Committee regarding comments made by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) regional leader, Obakeng Ramabodu. During a council session, Ramabodu’s remarks were deemed potentially inflammatory and akin to hate speech by the DA. Despite an apology from Ramabodu, the DA insists on accountability, suggesting that political immunity should not shield such actions.

Kwena Moloto, a spokesperson for the DA in Tshwane, expressed that while political speech is generally protected, the nature of Ramabodu’s comments—which included references to desiring “Afrikaner blood”—clearly oversteps acceptable boundaries. The party is considering further actions, including a possible appeal to the Human Rights Commission and the initiation of legal proceedings, pending legal advice.

Ramabodu, on his part, maintains that his words were misconstrued and taken out of context, highlighting the complexities often inherent in political discourse.